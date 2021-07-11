American Association Game Recaps

Milwaukee Milkmen 3, Houston Apollos 2

Ainbal Sierra drives in Aaron Hill in the bottom of the ninth for Milwaukee to give the Milkmen a 3-2 walk-off victory Sunday afternoon.

Adam Brett Walker II picked up two hits for the Milkmen (29-19). Brett Vertigan, Logan Trowbridge, Trey Martin, Christ Conley, Hill and Sierra added one hit each.

A Nielsen tallied one hit and one RBI for Houston (7-41). Hudson Bilodeau, Yeiler Peguero and Brian Dansereau added one base hit each.

Karch Kowalczyk earned the win for Milwaukee. Ryan Zimmerman worked six innings, striking out six for the Milkmen. Andrew Click took the loss for the Apollos. Matt Cronin pitched 5 ? innings in the win for Houston.

Lincoln Saltdogs 2, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 1

Ryan Long hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Saltdogs a 2-1 walk-off win Sunday afternoon.

Long and Justin Byrd tallied two hits for Lincoln (24-24). Curt Smith and Edgar Corcino picked up one hit each.

Jordan George, John Silviano and Sam Dexter tallied two hits each for Fargo-Moorhead (27-23). Manuel Boscan, Kevin Krause and Dylan Kelly contributed one hit each.

John Richy pitched seven innings for Lincoln and James Pugliese earned the win. Ryan Flores pitched five innings, striking out seven for Fargo-Moorhead. Luke Lind took the loss.

Gary SouthShore RailCats 3, Winnipeg Goldeyes 2

A 12th inning run by Daniel Lingua gave Gary SouthShore a 3-2 win over Winnipeg in 12 innings Sunday.

Raymond Jones and Ryan Cash tallied three hits each for the RailCats (22-27). Jacob Talamante picked up two hits. Jesus Marriaga, Jackson Smith, Tommy McCarthy and Lingua tallied one hit apiece.

Jay Gonzalez and Max Murphy tallied two hits each. Kevin Lachance, Raul Navarro, Darren Seferina and Austin Rei picked up one hit each for the Goldeyes.

Tasker Strobel tallied four innings of work on the mound for Gary SouthShore, taking the win. Nate Antone worked one inning and took the loss for the Goldeyes. Jorge Gonzalez pitched seven innings.

Kansas City Monarchs 10, Sioux City Explorers 7

Jan Hernandez went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI to lead Kansas City to a 10-7 win over Sioux City Sunday afternoon.

Morgan McCullough added three hits and two RBI for Kansas City (30-18). Colin Willis picked up a pair of singles. Darnell Sweeney, Nick Franklin and Will Kengor added one hit each. Sweeney also drove in a pair of runs.

Joseph Monge picked up two hits and drove in three runs for the Explorers (28-21). L.T. Tolbert went 2-for-4 on the day. Mitch Ghelfi added one hit and two RBI. Chris Clare, Lane Milligan and Blake Tiberi picked up base hits.

Justin Shafer pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win for Kansas City. Carlos Diaz earned the save. Jonah Smith took the loss for Sioux City, pitching three innings.

Chicago Dogs 3, Sioux Falls Canaries 2

A two-run home run by Ryan Haug lifted Chicago to a 3-2 victory over Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

Haug's home run was one of two hits for the Dogs (31-18) on the day. K.C. Hobson added a base hit.

Zane Gurwitz and Trey Michalczewski tallied two hits each for Sioux Falls (19-29). Cade Gotta, Nick Gotta, Jabari Henry and Angelo Altavilla added one hit each.

Garrett Christman picked up the win and Jeff Kinley the save for Chicago. Ty Culbreth pitched eight innings, striking out six in the loss for Sioux Falls.

Cleburne Railroaders 5, Kane County Couagrs 1 (Game 1/7 innings)

Ramon Hernandez drove in three runs to lead Cleburne to a 5-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Kane County Sunday afternoon.

Hernandez picked up one hit and drove in three runs for the Railroaders (27-21). Alay Lago tallied three hits and Osvaldo Martinez two. Zach Nehrir added a base hit.

Nick Zammarelli picked up two hits to lead Kane County. Josh Allen, Kacy Clemens and Josh Rolette added one hit each.

Garrett Alexander pitched the seven innings complete game, fanning five batters in the win. Josh Tols took the loss for Kane County, striking out five over six innings.

Kane County Cougars 6, Cleburne Railroaders 1 (Game 2/7 innings)

Josh Allen drove in three runs to lead Kane County to a 6-1 win over Cleburne in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

Anfernee Seymour tallied two hits for Kane County. Gavin LaValley, Kacy Clemens, Mark Karaviotis and Jeffrey Baez added one hit each. Mitch Reeves hit a home run for Kane County.

Alay Lago tallied three hits for Cleburne in the loss. Zach Nehrir added two hits. Osvaldo Martinez, Hunter Clanin, Noah Vaughan and Grant Buck added base hits.

Koby Bishop took the win for Kane County, striking out four over five innings. Stephen Greenlees took the loss for Cleburne.

