Milkmen Blast Past Apollos and Towards Sweep

Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen blasted past the Houston Apollos with a Christian Correa home run, and a go ahead RBI from Aaron Hill in the top of the sixth inning to win 3-2.

The Apollos struck first offensively in the top of the second inning, right fielder Daniel Aldrich walked, and Ian Yetsko knocked one into the pastures for a two run home run.

It didn't take long for the Milkmen to respond as Trey Martin led off the bottom of the second with a walk and Correa followed with a two run homer of his own to tie the game.

"I had a good first at bat, the first pitch I just missed one. Luckily he [Abdallah Aris] hung a breaking ball with two strikes, I was just trying to put one in play and it snuck out of here," said Correa.

Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Trey Martin hit a double and Hill knocked him in with a base hit, making the score 3-2 Milkmen.

"We did our early work, I felt myself slow things down and felt the ball get a little bit deeper and it worked out," said Hill about his go ahead RBI.

Milkmen starter Myles Smith pitched six complete innings and recorded four strikeouts, before being replaced with reliever Karch Kowalczyk in the top of the seventh inning.

Closing out the game for the Milkmen was Ryan Boyer who held Houston to two runs leading the Milkmen to their second victory of the series.

The Milkmen take the field Sunday at 1 pm for their final game against the Apollos.

