Monarchs Take Rain-Shortened Series Opener

June 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - When it rains it pours and that's what happened on Friday night at Legends Field as the Kansas City Monarchs (28-16) scored four times in the seventh inning to beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-26) 4-1. The game was called by rain in that inning.

Winnipeg led 1-0 when Cam Opp (1-4) came on in relief. The first batter for Kansas City, right fielder Peter Maris doubled. Center fielder Aaron Whitefield bunted Maris to third with a single along the first base side, Winnipeg second baseman Brynn Martinez picked up the ball and tried to throw behind Maris at third but threw it away, scoring Maris which tied the game and allowed Whitefield to go to second. With one out, Opp issued a wild pitch moving Whitefield to third. Monarchs left fielder Odubel Herrera singled to right through the drawn-in infield which gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead. The other two runs scored when right fielder Jan Hernandez with the bases loaded hit one up the middle, Martinez dived to his right and came up with the ball but flipped it toward Goldeyes shortstop Andy Armstrong who had no chance to catch it for the force. The ball got away and two runs came in which made it 4-1. The bases were reloaded with two out and Maris up for what was going to be his second plate appearance of the inning but the game was halted by rain. The clubs roughly 20 minutes later tried to resume but an even bigger downpour ensued and the game was called.

Joey Matulovich's effort was wasted for Winnipeg. The Goldeyes starter worked six shutout innings, and struck out eight which matches his high for this season. He allowed six hits and no walks. Kansas City starter Cody Deason worked 5 1/3 innings. Deason gave up one run (not earned), walked three and struck out seven.

The winner for the Monarchs was Jordan Martinson (4-1). He was spotless in 1 1/3 innings. Opp gave up four runs (all earned) in 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, two walks, and struck out one, plus offered a wild pitch.

Winnipeg's run came in the third inning when designated hitter Max Murphy grounded to the left side of the infield. Monarchs second baseman Justin Wylie playing on the shift toward shortstop got to the ball and threw it away trying to get Murphy at first allowing Armstrong to score. It was not a good night for each second baseman as Martinez committed two errors and Wylie three.

The second game of this scheduled three-game series will be at 6:00 on Saturday night. Left-hander Travis Seabrooke (3-1) will start for Winnipeg against Kansas City lefty Brandon Finnegan (3-1).

The Goldeyes return home Friday, July 7 when the Milwaukee Milkmen visit Shaw Park.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Martinez has committed eight errors this year which is tops on Winnipeg

Dayson Croes' 11-game hitting streak came to an end going 0-4

Kansas City leads the season series 4-0

Matulovich has pitched eight consecutive scoreless innings and has allowed one run in his last 14 (0.64 ERA)

The rain delay was the first involving Winnipeg this year

The Goldeyes finished June 10-17

Two of Opp's losses have come against Kansas City

Left fielder Miles Simington got his first start for Winnipeg. He was 2-3, giving him four hits (4-5 overall--all singles) through his first three games with the club

