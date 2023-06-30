Lake Country Proves to be the Better Dogs

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A series win for the DockHounds! Lake Country wraps up the nine-game homestand with a 8-4 victory over the Chicago Dogs.

The Hounds gave the ball to Mike Shawaryn and the former big-leaguer delivered. Shawaryn picked up his 6th quality start in 2023, going 6 innings, giving up 8 hits and 3 runs (all 3 earned), walking 2 and striking out 4. Manager Ken Huckaby then turned to Brady Kais, Matt Mullenbach and Jojanse Torres out of the DockHounds bullpen, who combined to only allow 1 run on 2 hits in the final 3 innings to finish the ballgame.

Lake Country continued to utilize the longball to spark their offense tonight, hitting 4 more home-runs this evening. Thomas Jones went 3-4 at the plate with 2 of those homers, driving in 3 of the 8 runs for the Hounds. Marcus Chiu went 2-4, with a solo shot in the 4th inning. Brian Rey accounted for the other home-run tonight, a two-run homer in the 6th inning. In total, the DockHounds hitters cleared the wall 14 times over the three-game series with the Dogs.

As the DockHounds hit the road, their overall record sits at 18-24. Next up for Lake Country is a six-game road-trip to Milwaukee and Gary. A three-game set against the Milkmen begins Friday night from Franklin Field. The DockHounds will return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on July 7th for a homestand that will feature matchups with the Kane County Cougars and Sioux City Explorers.

