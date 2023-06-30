Quintana Smashes Two Homers in 13-7 'Roaders Win

CLEBURNE, TX - It was an offensive playground at La Moderna Field in the Railroaders' 13-7 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday, June 29.

Manuel Boscan led off the top of the second with a solo homer deep into the Cleburne twilight to give the RedHawks the early 1-0 lead.

Cleburne wouldn't stay down for long, as back-to-back homers by Mark Karaviotis and Guillermo Quintana in the bottom half of the inning off former Railroader Garrett Alexander made it 4-1 after two.

The Railroaders added on another in the bottom of the third on a Hill Alexander RBI single that scored Zach Nehrir. The barrage continued in the bottom half of the fourth, as well. London Green singled home Quintana. That was followed by a Brian Klein RBI base knock to make it 7-1. The inning was rounded out by a Nehrir sacrifice fly. After four, it was 8-1, Railroaders.

The RedHawks responded with two in the fifth on a two-run homer by Nick Novak, but Cleburne punched back immediately with Quintana's second homer of the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Cleburne added insult to injury with two more in the bottom of the sixth. Nehrir came home on another Alexander single. Jose Sermo then scored on a Karaviotis single, as well. Additionally, Nehrir drove in a couple in the seventh with a single to further extend the lead.

Fargo-Moorhead tacked on three runs in the eighth, but their attempts were futile as the Railroaders took home the 13-7 victory.

Kevin Hilton got the win on the mound after twirling a masterful performance. He went seven innings, allowed just four runs (only three earned) on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Cleburne continues their six-game series against the RedHawks tomorrow at 7:06 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. on aabaseball.tv and on the Railroader Broadcast Network.

