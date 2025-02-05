Monarchs Sign Strikeout Artist Mendez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A young pitcher with swing-and-miss stuff has joined the Kansas City Monarchs. Leam Mendez has signed with the four-time league champions, the Monarchs announced Wednesday.

A Cuban-born right-hander, Mendez owns a 3.25 ERA over two seasons with the Yankees and Blue Jays systems. The 25-year-old has struck out just under 10 batters per nine innings in his young career.

"We think Leam Mendez is someone that can really help us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He has strikeout ability, some international experience, and affiliated time. We're looking forward to welcoming him to Kansas City."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Born in Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Mendez made his pro debut in 2022 in the Yankees system. He posted a 3.78 ERA over 14 Florida Complex League appearances before being promoted to Single-A Tampa later in the year.

He played in the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2022, recording a 3.95 ERA over nine appearances with Mesa.

Mendez joined the Blue Jays organization for 2023. He spent most of the year with Single-A Dunedin, earning a 2.88 ERA and a late-season promotion to High-A Vancouver to finish the year.

Mendez also has experience in the Puerto Rican winter league, making five appearances with Mayaquez in the 2023-24 season.

The Monarchs have signed 11 players for the upcoming season, including five returning players.

