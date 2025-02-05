Canadian Right-Hander Added to Goldeyes' Bullpen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of former Baseball Canada Junior National Team member Will Sierra.

Sierra was chosen by the New York Mets in the 28th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Polyvalente Édouard-Montpetit (Montréal, Québec) but chose not to sign. He was listed as Baseball America magazine's 12th best high school player in Canada that year.

The 25-year-old was a member of the junior national team from 2015-17 and represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Sierra went on to attend Chipola College (Marianna, Florida), Yavapai College (Prescott, Arizona), Washington State University (Pullman, Washington), and New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, New Mexico).

Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Washington State, Sierra appeared in 27 contests - mostly in relief. He compiled a 3-2 record and a 5.60 earned-run-average with one save.

The Montréal, Québec native will make his professional debut with the Goldeyes and would become the 77th Canadian to play for the club since its inception in 1994, and the sixth Quebecer.

"Will is a young guy with a live arm," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "We were made aware of him after his performance at a Tread Athletics workout. Once we saw video, we decided to make him a priority to be one of our young arms this year. Guys with good stuff are hard to find and if he can grow with the help of (pitching coach) Mark Brewer this year, he's fully capable of competing in this league."

Winnipeg now has 17 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

