RailCats Bring in a Couple of Former Triple-A Bats

February 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The RailCats have added a couple of former affiliated bats to join their 2025 roster. Coming back for his third campaign with the team is Marcos Gonzalez, who had a breakout season with Gary last year. Former Astro farmhand, Carlos Machado, has also inked a deal to become a RailCat.

Marcos Gonzalez is 25 years old and primarily played second base, he filled in at shortstop in the early stages of the year with the injury to Miguel Sierra. Gonzalez got off to a remarkable start, he had a three-game stretch where he hit a home run, even smacking the first home run hit at the Steel Yard this past year.

The Dominican Republic native had begun his professional career playing in the Cleveland Guardians organization from 2017 to 2023, even getting time in Triple-A Columbus. In 2023 he headed west from Ohio to sign his first contract with Gary, Gonzalez played in 26 games that year and hit three home runs.

This past year Gonzalez set a bunch of new career highs in; home runs (10), RBIs (38), doubles (15), and total bases (114). Currently, Gonzalez is playing down South in the Colombian Winter League with Tigres de Cartagena. He has a slash of .306/.422/.425 with a .847 OPS, he has also belted a couple of home runs and has a .306 through 24 games.

"Offensively as a team we struggled last year but Marcos was definitely one of the bright spots." RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers Said. "It's unfortunate he needed to miss a month of the season dealing with personal matters, but I look forward to seeing what he can do with a full season in 2025."

Carlos Machado comes from Venezuela and plays all three outfield positions. He signed his first contract as an international free agent with the Houston Astros in 2014, in 2015 he played in the Dominican Summer League where he had an average of .344 in 49 games. In his career in the minor leagues, Machado has played in 259 games with a slashline of .293/.339/.363 and a .703 OPS. He drove in 102 runners and stole 42 bases in 61 attempts.

The former prospect made it to Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys in 2021 as he played at four different levels in the 'Stros system that year. In 2021 and 2022 Machado was with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League. Machado stayed sharp by playing baseball in Colombia this past summer.

"Carlos is a career .293 hitter over 6 seasons in the minors," Rogers said. "I had also become familiar with him from our time in the Houston Astros organization. He's a hardworking and motivated player who's grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to play for the city of Gary.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255.

