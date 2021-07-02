Monarchs Good News Times Two on Thursday Night

KANSAS CITY, Kan-The Kansas City Monarchs (22-15) took both games of a doubleheader with the Sioux Falls Canaries (18-20) Thursday night at Legends Field in Kansas City. The Monarchs won the first game 9-5 and took the night cap 3-1.

Game 1

There would be no goose eggs on the scoreboard for the Monarchs and Canaries in game one as both clubs got the bats going early. The Sioux Falls Canaries came out swinging in the first inning with an RBI from Nick Gotta and two-run home run from Jabari Henry, putting three up on the board early.

Kansas City responded right away with an RBI single from Gaby Guerrero in the bottom of the first, two more coming off the bat of Ryan Grotjohn, who had a two-run scoring single in the second, tying the game going into the third 3-3.

The Monarchs took the lead for good in the third with a solo home run from Colin Willis, the run brought the score to 4-3 in favor of KC.

Jan Hernandez rocketed the ball out of the ballpark at 506 feet (yes it was measured), bringing in Morgan McCullough and Grotjohn for a three-run home run and adding to their lead, 7-3, in the fourth. Two RBIs from the Canaries in the fifth shortened the lead to 7-5.

Darnell Sweeney and Casey Gillaspie added to the run tally with an RBI each in the fifth and sixth innings, ending the game with a final score of 9-5.

Monarchs starting pitcher right hander Jameson McGrane (1-1) pitched four innings with six strikeouts to pick up his first professional win while Carlos Pimentel (3-2) was charged with the loss.

WP: Jameson McGrane (1-1)

LP: Carlos Pimentel (3-2)

S: N/A

Game 2

It was a battle of the pitchers in the second game, with Cody Mincey (2-0) winning the crown and Ty Culbreth (6-1) coming up short. The dueling lefties combined for 12 strikeouts in 12 innings and each just gave up one earned run in their outing.

Cody Mincey pitched a full game tossing seven innings and finishing with 91 pitches; he allowed three hits, one run, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts.

Gabby Guerrero kicked the party off for the Monarchs with a single to left field. Casey Gillaspie followed with another single to left, advancing Guerrero to second base. Then, Charcer Burks was walked by Culbreth. After an Alexis Olmeda strikeout, Kevin Santa hit a ball to short that was misplayed by shortstop Angelo Altavilla, bringing Guerrero home to make it 1-0 Kansas City on the unearned run.

Ty Culbreth pitched for five innings, recorded seven strikeouts, allowed six hits, two runs, one walk, and one home run.

Casey Gillaspie hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth and livened the crowd at Legends Field.

The Canaries attempted to peck their way at the Monarchs' lead in the top of the sixth, loading up the bases, but Mincey was able to work out of the jam, allowing just one run on a sac fly.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Monarchs put another unearned run on the board off reliever Robbie Gordon. The action started with a walk by Casey Gillaspie, then Charcer Burks hit a single to center field. Colin Willis followed with a fielder's choice, forcing out Burks at second. Alexis Olmeda walked to load the bases, then a ground ball by Kevin Santa to first base was bobbled by first baseman Trey Michalczewski, who's error brought Gillaspie home for his second run of the night to make it 3-1.

Mincey worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish off the sweep for the Monarchs.

WP: Cody Mincey (2-0)

LP: Ty Culbreth (6-1)

S: N/A

Kansas City will start a new series against the Lincoln Saltdogs, beginning with a doubleheader Friday night. The first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. at Legends Field with the gates opening at 4:00 p.m. The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

