Game Suspended After Unexpected Firework Delay

Franklin, WI. - Many surprises unfolded in today's game including an Adam Brett Walker II grand slam, a dance solo from Brennan Metzger, and an unexpected firework show.

It was a Sunny day in Rosemont when the Milkmen prepared to take the field, Jonathan Crawford graced the mound for the other side walking lead off batter Brett Vertigan and hitting third baseman Logan Trowbridge. Crawford attained two outs, then walked Trey Martin to load the bases. Aaron Hill walked as well, sending in one run, before former Chicago Dog Toni Roselli grounded out ending the inning 1-0 Milkmen.

Anfernee Grier led off for the Chicago Dog's in the bottom of the second inning with a walk, next on base was Ryan Haug whose hand was skimmed by a pitch, Harrison Smith loaded the bases on a fielder's choice. True lead off batter Michael Crouse hit a two run double and Smith would score on a wild pitch giving the Dog's a two run lead.

The Chicago Dog's kept their offense going into the bottom of the third inning when K.C. Hobson hit an opposite field home run. After a Grier strikeout Johnny Adams milked a pitch from Misael Siverio and went yard making the score 5-1 Dog's.

The Milkmen's offense started to heat up as the evening got colder, Conley walked, and shortstop Anibal Sierra was hit by a pitch. Vertigan then hit an RBI double, leaving him and Sierra in scoring position. With only one out, Crawford loaded the bases, walking Trowbridge, bringing up Adam Brett Walker II. Walker II is not a batter you want to face with bases loaded and showed why hitting a grand slam and stealing the lead.

Milkmen catcher Christian Correa was next to bat and hit a line drive foul into the Chicago Dogs dugout hitting pitching coach Stu Cliburn, all players took a knee as he was examined by medics. Correa was extremely shaken and took to both knees. Cliburn was able to walk off the field, where he would be examined further and Chicago manager Butch Hobson stepped out of the dugout signaling for play to continue.

The Chicago Dog's recovered from the loss of their pitching coach and quickly regained the lead after a 2 run blast from Hobson, his second of the night, retiring the inning 7-6 Chicago.

Rookie Ryan Boyer relieved Severio in the bottom of the fifth inning. Boyer started off strong with a strikeout, but found some trouble after walking Harrison Smith, Cosimo Cannella then hit a single and Brennan Metzger walked. Outfielder Danny Mars batted in all three runners with a double, marking 10 runs for Chicago.

In an interesting turn of events the game halted in the top of the eighth inning for a fireworks show. While waiting for the fireworks Metzger showed off his moves in centerfield receiving just as many cheers as the show.

Due to the long delay the Milkmen were no longer able to finish the game, because they had to hit the road for their game tomorrow against Fargo-Moorehead. The final two innings will take place when Milwaukee heads back to Chicago July 13th.

