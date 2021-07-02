Canaries Head to Cleburne for Weekend Set

July 2, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Canaries dropped the doubleheader at Legends Field vs. the Monarchs by finals of 9-5 and 3-1 Thursday. The Birds now hit the road for a 4th of July weekend series in Cleburne vs. the Railroaders.

The Birds got a home run and three RBIs in Game 1 from Jabari Henry but could not hold off a surge from the Kansas City offense. The Monarchs scored in every inning en route to the win. Colin Willis and Jan Hernandez each went deep for Kansas City.

Jameson McGrane (1-1) earned the win with four innings of three run (three earned) ball. Carlos Pimentel suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (seven earned) in four innings as the Canaries starter.

Ty Culbreth (6-1) got the start in Game 2 and scattered six hits and two runs (one earned) in five strong innings. He struck out seven but took the loss after Monarchs starter Cody Mincey (2-0) limited the Canaries to three hits and one run (one earned) in a complete game.

Cade Gotta had the only RBI of the contest for the Birds. His sacrifice fly in the sixth scored Mike Hart to briefly cut the home team's lead to 2-1. The Monarchs (22-15) got a fourth inning solo homer from Casey Gillaspie to power the doubleheader sweep.

The Birds (18-20) head to The Depot in Cleburne to meet the Railroaders (20-19) in a three-game series. First pitch in the opener is slated for 7:06 pm Friday. RHP Tyler Garkow (1-3, 5.90 ERA) is expected to start for Sioux Falls. The Cleburne starter is TBA.

The Canaries return home for a seven-game homestand starting July 6 vs. Kansas City. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm. For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.