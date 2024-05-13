Monarchs Games Are Back on 38 the Spot

May 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, MO - As the official broadcast partner of the Kansas City Monarchs, KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot are proud to announce a new broadcast schedule that includes a more robust lineup for the 2024 season.

"We are thrilled to have the Kansas City Monarchs back on 38 The Spot for 2024," said Kathleen Choal, regional vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. "The feedback we received from fans following the 2023 season really showed to us that Kansas City loves the Monarchs and the audience enjoyed watching many of the games live on KMCI throughout the Monarchs' championship season," added Choal.

The Kansas City Monarchs' broadcast schedule kicks off on 38 The Spot, Friday, May 17, 2024 as the team takes on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Coverage time begins at 6:30pm, CT.

The full broadcast schedule is featured below.

"We're proud to partner with 38 The Spot for another season of Monarchs baseball," said Mark Brandmeyer,

owner of the Kansas City Monarchs. "Our games last season were a huge hit, thanks in large part to the outstanding team at KSHB and KMCI. We're looking forward to bringing exciting, championship-caliber baseball to fans all over Kansas City," added Brandmeyer.

The Kansas City Monarchs are a professional baseball team in the American Association, an MLB Partner League. In 2020, the team partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and changed their name from the T-Bones to the Monarchs in honor of the legendary Negro League franchise that played from 1920 to 1965.

"It's no secret Kansas City loves baseball, and for us to be able to offer several games on 38 The Spot through

the 2024 season, that are free and over-the-air, provides a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment," said Matthew Waggoner, station manager of KSHB and KMCI. "In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for sports in our community and for the team."

The modern-day Monarchs will contend for their fifth straight division title in 2024 after winning the 2023 American Association Championship title. The club has won three American Association titles, in 2018, 2021 & 2023.

2024 38 THE SPOT BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday, May 17, 6:35pm vs Winnipeg

Friday, May 24, 6:35pm vs Lincoln

Saturday, June 8, 6:35pm vs Fargo-Moorhead

Saturday, June 29, 6:35pm vs Cleburne

Friday, July 5, 6:35pm vs Gary SouthShore

Tuesday, July 23, American Association All-Star Game, 6:30pm

Saturday, July 27, 6:35pm vs Lake Country

Saturday, August 10, 6:35pm vs Lincoln

Saturday, August 17, 6:35pm vs Milwaukee

