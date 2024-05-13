Explorers Add Depth Behind the Plate

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the club has signed catcher/designated hitter Henderson Perez , and he will be available tonight when the Explorers host the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:05 p.m. Perez was in preseason camp with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and on their roster for opening day but did not play in a game with the RedHawks.

The 24-year-old spent part of the 2023 season playing in Italy in the Italian Serie A for Unipolsai Fortitudo Bologna. Perez was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as a free agent in 2016 and played four years in the Cubs system all at the rookie level. In Italy last season, he hit .270 in 13 games with seven RBI. In 2022, Perez saw time in the Atlantic League with the Lexington Legends and in the Pioneer League with Missoula. He hit a combined .252 with a slash line of .252/.376/.265 with one home run and 11 RBI. With Lexington he threw out five of 19 baserunners during the 2022 season.

In 2021, Perez played in 11 games with Grand Junction of the Pioneer League, hitting .262 with two RBI. Perez gunned down three more in eight attempts with Grand Junction behind the dish. In four seasons of rookie ball, Perez hit .240 with three home runs and 61 RBI. Defensively with the Cubs organization, he threw out 33% of runners over the four years.

The X's continue their opening week homestand tonight as they begin a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693 . Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

