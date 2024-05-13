Opening Homestand Continues

May 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers continue their opening homestand of the season with a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. All the fun continues this week as the Explorers present plenty of special promotions for our fans. Come out and support your X's! Baseball is back!

Explorers Opponent

The Lincoln Saltdogs, May 13-15

Monday, May 13 - 7:05 p.m.

KIDS EAT FREE: All kids 12 & under get a free hot dog, chips, & soda plus a free kids meal at Long John Silvers!

Tuesday, May 14 - 7:05 p.m.

TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, May 15 - 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second one free and BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Following the series, the Explorers will have an off-day Thursday May 16 then will hit the road for a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game series at Chicago, May 17 to 19, and finishing at Gary SouthShore on May 20-22. Sioux City is off on Thursday May 23 following the road trip. The Explorers return home Friday, May 24 for a home series against the Chicago Dogs with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Lewis and Clark Park.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693 . Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

