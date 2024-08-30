Monarchs Eliminated from Playoff Contention in Sioux Falls Loss
August 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A late comeback fell short for the Kansas City Monarchs Friday night. The Monarchs lost to the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-4 from The Birdcage.
The defeat eliminates the Monarchs from playoff contention with three games to go in the regular season.
Sioux Falls scored all five of their runs in the third inning, bringing nine batters to the plate. Scott Combs and Jabari Henry homered in the inning.
The Monarchs trimmed the deficit to one in the eighth but got no closer.
Frankie Tostado led the way for Kansas City offensively, finishing the night 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Isiah Gilliam went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Moises Gomez contributed two sacrifice flies.
Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown got the win, tossing six innings of two-run baseball.
UP NEXT
Kansas City faces Sioux Falls at 5:35 p.m. Saturday evening for the second game of the teams' season-ending four-game series. Duncan Snider will start for Kansas City against the Canaries' Ryan Zimmerman.
