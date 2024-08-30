Game 2 of First Postseason Series Announced For La Moderna Field

August 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







With the Railroaders Division title win on Thursday night, it guarantees home field advantage for Cleburne during the 2024 postseason. Although no decision has been made by the team on who will be their pick for the round one matchup where game one will be on the road, the Railroaders will play at La Moderna Field for game two on Friday, September 6th.

The team is undefeated on Friday nights at La Moderna Field where the Railroaders also host fireworks Friday presented by La Moderna. That will continue for Friday's playoff game as the fireworks show will take place after the game.

Manager Pete Incaviglia and staff will have a tough decision to make in their round one opponents as the Kane County Cougars have clinched a playoff spot. The Chicago Dogs and the Lake Country Dockhounds are on the brink of clinching a playoff berth but the Milwaukee Milkmen are not too far behind trying to keep their season alive.

Announcement for Cleburne's first round opponent will be made early next week but for more information on game two here in Cleburne, go to Railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.