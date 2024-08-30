Final Home Series of the Regular Season

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers return home looking to punch their playoff ticket and to celebrate the end of the regular season with the final series of the year at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's have a magic number of one, and there will be plenty of magical fun for our fans when the Explorers host the Cleburne Railroaders. This weekend, fans can use any unused tickets from the 2024 season for any of the games! Come out and support your X's in our playoff push with plenty of affordable family fun.

The Cleburne Railroaders, August 30-September 2

Friday, August 30-7:05 p.m.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: John Nogowski T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet John Nogowski for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, August 31-6:05 p.m.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION plus BASEBALL CARD TEAM SET giveaway AND post-game autograph night.

Sunday, September 1-4:05 p.m.

FAN APPRECIATION DAY: Fan giveaways after each inning, 25% off everything in the team store.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with a valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Monday, September 2 - 1:05 p.m.

A special 1:05 p.m. game to wrap up the regular season.

Following the series with the Cleburne Railroaders, the Explorers potentially could host a playoff game Wednesday, August 4 at 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

