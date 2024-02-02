Moe, McKinney, Steeves Push Ice Bears to Close Win in Evansville

Rex Moe had a goal and an assist and Zane Steeves had 44 saves to secure the Knoxville Ice Bears' 2-1 win against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center Friday night.

Hayden Ford served a 2-minute minor for tripping at 13:40 of the first period, giving Knoxville its first power play of the night. During the power play, Moe scored at 14:32 of the first, with Brett Mecrones and Jason Price on the assist from the blue line. The goal was Moe's 8th of the season, 7 of which he's scored in his last 12 games. Mecrones shot the puck from the left circle and Moe backhanded the rebound past Brendahn Brawley.

The Ice Bears took a 1-0 lead going into the second period with ten shots on goal.

At 4:04 of the second period, Moe put up a shot off the forecheck that deflected off Brawley to Dawson McKinney at the left side of the crease. McKinney scored off the rebound, giving Knoxville a 2-0 lead.

Despite being outshot in all three periods, the Ice Bears stayed out in front thanks to a big night from Steeves. He had an impressive save in the second where he stopped Nick Prestia's shot off of a rush in front of the goal. The Thunderbolts continued to generate scoring opportunities during the second period, but Steeves held Evansville scoreless with 24 saves going into the third.

Myles Abbate deflected Vadim Vasjonkin's shot from the top left corner of the zone for the Thunderbolts' first goal of the game at 0:20 of the third period during the Evansville power play. Just seconds later, another deflected shot sent by Brady Lynn from the right point and off Bruno Kreisz's stick went into the net, but referee Mitchell Perry waived off the goal due to the puck being played with a high stick. The call was upheld after a review and the score remained 2-1.

Steeves was shaken up in the third period after colliding with a back checking Troy Murray at the end of an Evansville rush. Steeves remained in the game and made 20 saves in the final frame alone for his first win as an Ice Bear.

Evansville generated several chances to tie the game, but Steeves covered up a loose puck by the crease at the end of a long possession and Tyler Rollo blocked Brendan Harrogate's shot from the left circle as time expired.

Knoxville will take on Evansville at the Ford Center again Saturday night.

Sophia Schoenfeld contributed to this report.

