Game Notes: February 2 vs Birmingham Bulls
February 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - Get ready for a thrilling night of hockey as the Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Birmingham Bulls tonight. This game will not only be the start of the much-anticipated 15th Anniversary Celebration presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola, but it's also the Annual $5 Weekend! The Bulls, currently leading with 52 points, are sure to provide a challenging and exciting game. But don't count the Ice Flyers out. Fresh off a 3-2 overtime win against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, they are eager to continue their momentum.
ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT
It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during Saturday's game, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!
Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle
50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Rally Gulf Coast
WIN BIG WITH BERÉ JEWELERS THIS WEEKEND
Raffle tickets for the Beré Jewelers Shopping spree are available for purchase now. One lucky winner will win a $5,000 shopping spree at Beré Jewelers. Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket. All proceeds benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation. A winner will be announced at the Ice Flyers game on Saturday, February 3.
Enter to win: icefly.co/48euEfu
A CELEBRATION 15 YEARS IN THE MAKING
The team will be kicking off their 15th Anniversary Celebration in style with commemorative 15th Anniversary jerseys being worn by players and specialty jerseys and merchandise being sold the entire weekend.
Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #49 Ivan Bondarenko's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with an alumni signed 15th anniversary jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.
Jersey Auctions - Select player worn jerseys will be available to bid online HERE until Sunday, February 4 (ending at 4:00 p.m. CT). Saturday's game will feature a live jersey auction immediately after the game for remaining jerseys.
