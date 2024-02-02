Marksmen Sign Forward Frankie Trazzera, Add Nick Parody from Rapid City

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Frankie Trazzera and the return of defenseman Nick Parody from the ECHL's Rapid City Rush Friday.

Trazzera, 25, is in his first professional season and has played 16 games with the Elmira River Sharks of the FPHL. The Texas native has scored seven goals and put up 10 points so far this season and is coming off a college career at Trine University where he recorded 56 (18G+38A) points in 95 games.

Trazzera won a Robertson Cup Championship with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas in 2017 and was the team's captain for the 2018-19 season.

Parody, 26, played 12 games for the Rush on his first ECHL stint. The blueliner recorded one assist during that span after putting up 4 helpers in 23 prior Marksmen games this season.

The Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum Friday, February 2 for Faith and Family Night presented by Manna Church at 7PM.

