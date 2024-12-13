Mocs Take Penalty-Filled Affair 7-3

December 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







A wild third period resulted in seven combined goals and 32 minutes in penalties as the Monroe Moccasins beat the Columbus River Dragons 7-3 on Friday night.

After Monroe staked itself to a 3-0 lead on goals by Helmer Oskarsson, Corey Cunningham and Scott Coash, Columbus finally broke through at 2:08 on a goal by Ryan Hunter to make it 3-1 early in the third.

The Mocs pushed back immediately, with Coash recording his second of the night at 3:35 followed by Cunningham's second on the power play at 4:43 to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Columbus then recorded a pair of goals in nine seconds, the first a three-on-three goal from Nolan Slachetka followed by a four-on-four goal by Alexander Jmaeff to make it interesting once again at 5-3 with 9:20 to go in regulation.

The third was also marked by chippiness and penalties, and after Nathan Balkwill was given five for fighting and a game misconduct, Oskarsson scored his second of the night to push the game to 6-3. Blake Anderson then cemented the final score with a shorthanded goal into an empty net as Columbus attempted to rally late.

Notes:

Jmaeff's goal was his 100th pro and FPHL goal.

Seven is the most goals given up by the River Dragons this season, and the highest goals against since a 7-2 loss to Carolina back on January 14, 2023.

Preston Kugler recorded his first point of the year with an assist on Slachetka's second period goal.

The same two teams go head-to-head tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night! Tickets are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

