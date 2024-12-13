9-9 PK Does the Job

December 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danville, IL- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Dashers Hockey Club 6-2 on Friday Night. Binghamton was able to net six goals in their first ever trip to the David S. Palmer Arena, all of which came at even strength. The Black Bears penalty kill units slammed the door closed, successfully denying the Dashers on all nine of their power plays.

The teams started off the contest trading chances on both ends. Scott Ramaekers started the scoring halfway into the first period. CJ Stubbs followed the opening goal with his second of the year, just 90 seconds later. The Black Bears weren't done yet. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby were able to connect from down below the goal line, as Thompson tallied his 11th of the year. All Black Bears in the opening 20.

Captain Kirkby started off the period right where he left off... on the scoresheet. Kirkby was able to deflect a shot right in front of the net, picking up his 14th of the season. The Dashers were able to get on the board thanks to Jhuwon Davis at the 3:23 mark of the period. All the scoring was wrapped up before the first media break in the second period. However, the Black Bears found themselves in the penalty box multiple times. The PK unit killed all 5-5 opportunities for the Dashers, including a 5-on-3 in the second period.

The Dashers were able to grab another goal from Brandon Stojcevski, but that is where the scoring stopped for the home team. Ramaekers potted his second of the night after another big penalty kill, and Kyle Stephan added the exclamation point to cap off the first night in Danville. Binghamton wins 6-2, posting 41 shots, 9-9 on the PK and Connor McAnanama made 26 saves in net.

