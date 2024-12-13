Carolina Hangs On Against Watertown, 3-2

December 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Tied going into the 3rd period, the Carolina Thunderbirds used two goals across the final 20 minutes to take down the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,785 fans.

Carolina (11-1-3) continued its fast starts at home. Joe Cangelosi, who had not played for Carolina since the end of the 2022 season, snapped home the first shot he released from the right dot beating Watertown (11-4-1) netminder Eloi Bouchard over the glove to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. The Thunderbirds held that lead going into the 1st intermission, but in the 2nd period, with Watertown on the power play, Ludlow Harris Jr blasted home the equalizer with 4:13 remaining in the frame sending the game to the 3rd period tied, 1-1.

After being outshot 17-12 in the 2nd, Carolina responded in the 3rd. The Thunderbirds got an early power play opportunity and made the Wolves pay. Gus Ford sent a shot from the point on net that Lane King got a deflection on, beating Bouchard, and pushing Carolina back in front, 2-1.

Both sides got multiple opportunities as the period continued, and with 5:23 remaining in regulation, Jordan Gagnon sent home a one-timer in the slot on a pass from Roman Kraemer, doubling the lead, 3-1. The Thunderbirds would need that goal from Gagnon as Carter Thornton snuck home a shot from the near corner past Boris Babik with 1:40 left in the 3rd, cutting the lead to one, 3-2. Following the goal from Thornton, the Thunderbirds pressured the Wolves, keeping the puck in the attacking zone and running out the clock on the Wolves to win, 3-2.

Carolina has now won eight straight games and look to continue the streak tomorrow evening against Watertown again. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

