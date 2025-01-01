Moccasins Ring in the New Year with Dominant 6-0 Shutout over Zydeco

January 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins ended 2024 with a resounding victory, shutting out the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-0 on New Year's Eve at the Monroe Civic Center. Sean Kuhn's stellar 27-save performance earned him the first star of the game, while Declan Conway and Corey Cunningham also shined in a lopsided contest that saw Monroe dominate from start to finish.

The Moccasins wasted no time establishing control, scoring four goals in the first period. Declan Conway opened the scoring at 5:24 with an even-strength goalLess than two minutes later, Chris Corgan doubled the lead, capitalizing on a pass from Trygve Many Guns.

Monroe kept the pressure on with forward Kyle Heitzner notching his first goal of the season at 15:00. Scott Coash capped off the period with a power-play tally at 16:14, bringing the score to 4-0.

The second period saw the Moccasins continue their offensive onslaught. Blake Anderson struck early at 3:14 and Conway added his second goal of the night at 10:03,

While the scoring slowed in the third period, the physicality ramped up. Monroe and Baton Rouge combined for 68 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for Matthew Bazarin after a third-period altercation.

With the win, Monroe improves to 9-8-5-0-2, while Baton Rouge drops to 10-6-3-3-3. The Moccasins will look to carry this momentum into the new year as they get ready to host the Danville Dashers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.