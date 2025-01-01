Gonzalez's 45-Save Shutout Propels Motor City

January 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







Fraser, MI - After the holiday week, the Dashers looked to earn some points on the road against the Motor City Rockers. Rico Gonzalez's 45 save shutout combined with a pair of tallies from TJ Sneath would be plenty to lift Motor City over the Dashers.

On the shortest road trip of the season at just over 6 hours, the Dashers seemed fired up for a competitive series with the Motor City Rockers. The game began with end to end action, and both teams exchanging quality chances. Making the start, Dashers rookie Yosuke Jumonji was inches away from his first tally as well as an assist on 2 grade A opportunities. It was a shot filled period, with the Dashers notching a whopping 20 shots in the frame to just 11 for Motor City. In net for the Rockers was Rico Gonzalez while the Dashers countered with Oscar Wahlgren. All 31 shots were turned aside, despite both squads getting a crack on the man advantage. AJ Tesoriero's group had many reasons to be optimistic heading in to the room, but still nothing to show for their efforts.

The Dashers looked to strike quickly in period 2 and continue their pressure from period 1. In his Dasher debut, defenseman Jonatan Wik made a bad step at the blue line, leading to a breakaway for Sam Gagnon. Gagnon fired a slapshot past Wahlgren to open the scoring just past the 16 minute mark. An opportunity to tie the game emerged when Sotirios Karageorgos was given 22 total penalty minutes and an ejection for abuse of officials and unsportsmanlike conduct. The ensuing powerplay brought no luck for the Dashers, who continued to chase a 1 goal margin. Bad luck turned worse when the Deer were given a too many men bench minor. Motor City took the chance and ran, with TJ Sneath tipping home a shot from Carson Baptiste to make it 2-0. A frustrated visiting group was outshot 18-11 in period 2, but still led 31-29 in the game. The contest proved to be a game of inches, with 3 the Dashers ringing 3 posts. It would be a manageable hill to climb but with quick production needed if the Dashers wanted to force an upset on the road.

With work to do, period 3 would provide minimal positives for the Dashers. The games intensity skyrocketed out of nowhere. Lester Brown and Tristan Wells dropped the gloves just 35 seconds before Avery Smith challenged Jonatan Wik. With everything sorted out, hockey continued. A late powerplay for the visitors couldn't get them on the scoresheet. The Dashers once again led in the shots department in period 3 14-12. The story of the night would prove to be Rico Gonzalez, who stopped all 45 shots he was tasked with for his second goose egg of the season. TJ Sneath planted the dagger on the breakaway right around the 3 minute mark to lift the Rockers to a 3-0 shutout win.

The two teams will square off once again tomorrow at 7:05 EST inside Big Boy Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.