Sea Wolves Force Shootout, But Fall to Rock Lobsters 3-2

January 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi and Athens met up to complete the season series with both games coming in Athens this year. The Rock Lobsters took game one in a 3-2 game with a later third period goal proving to be the difference.

Despite a number of power plays for both sides in the first period Athens found the back of the net 5 on 5 halfway through the period after Ed Coffey made a point blank save on Matthew Garcia the rebound bounced to Garrett Milan who scored his third of the season against Mississippi and 14th of his season to give Athens the 1-0 lead.

The Sea Wolves scored two goals all weekend last weekend both from Dalton Anderson and he continued to find the back of the net just 2:48 into the second period picking up a dropped pass from Don Carter Jr and sniping it behind Josh Rosenzweig to tie the game at 1-1. Special teams remained a focal point and seconds into a 5 on 3 Athens took their one goal lead back off a Kayson Gallant shot. Mississippi regrouped towards the end of the period however as Blake Keller was sprung on a breakaway off a Bradley Richardson pass and went high glove to beat Rosenzweig to tie the game at 2-2.

The game went to a shootout as Garrett Milan and Carter Shinkaruk buried goals for the Rock Lobsters and the Sea Wolves couldn't beat Rosenzweig to give up the extra point.

Coffey stopped 52 of 54 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return home to take on the Watertown Wolves Friday night for little dog races. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com the Ticketmaster app or by stopping by the box office!

