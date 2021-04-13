Mobile Concession Ordering Coming to Isotopes Games

April 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with their official concessionaire Spectra Hospitality, are proud to announce that fans will be able to order concessions items directly from their phones starting this season.

Spectra is teaming with VenueNext to bring mobile ordering to all events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park beginning with the Isotopes Opening Night on May 6. This feature will also be available for soccer games and all other events hosted at the stadium.

The facility is gearing towards being as cashless and touchless as possible in the wake of health and safety protocols precipitated by COVID-19. Mobile ordering minimizes staff contact and improves speed of service by allowing fans to order and purchase concessions directly from the phones. They will be able to order from their seats and then go to the permanent concession stands to pick up their order. Fans will also be able to download concessions menus using QR codes that will be posted around the stadium.

"Creating a touchless and cashless experience is a critical step in welcoming people back to the park in a safe and comfortable manner," said John Traub, Isotopes Vice President & General Manager. "This is a terrific convenience that will add to the great customer service experience that we aim to deliver to our guests every game."

Of course, fans who prefer to make their concessions purchases using cash or credit cards as they've done previously will still be able to do so. Each permanent concession stand in the venue will be able to accommodate both mobile and traditional purchasing options. The portable concessions carts placed around the concourse will only be accepting traditional forms of payment.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.