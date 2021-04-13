UNLV Baseball Game against Arizona State Canceled

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - Because of a positive COVID-19 test within the UNLV baseball program and resulting contact tracing protocol, Tuesday's game against No. 19 Arizona State at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin has been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded in full to the purchase card.

"We were very much looking forward to our student-athletes having the opportunity to compete at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of fans" said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. "The cancellation is disappointing, but the health and safety of all involved remains our top priority. We appreciate the partnership with Don Logan, the Las Vegas Ballpark and all those who worked to make it possible for the event to be scheduled. Additionally, thank you to those in our community who showed great interest by purchasing tickets, which sold out within hours of going on sale."

