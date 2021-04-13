Reno Aces Individual-Game Tickets Go on Sale this Week

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are opening individual-game tickets for sale this week. Aceball Insiders can purchase their tickets starting at 8:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, April 15. The general public can purchase tickets at 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, April 16. Fans can become an Aceball Insider for free here, or by texting "ACES" 21003

"Sports around the world have learned that there is nothing at all more important to our success than our fans," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "I cannot wait to be the first person at the gate to welcome everyone back on Opening Day!"

This season, Daily Deals are back as well. Every Monday is Military Monday, presented by Grand Canyon University, which offers buy-one-get-one-free tickets to all military and first responders. Each week also includes Taco Tuesday, with two tacos for six dollars, or two and a beer for 10 dollars. Rounding out the week are Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light, with two-dollar Coors Light drafts and four-dollar Aceball Ale drafts, and one-dollar hot dogs on Family Sundays.

In addition to the Daily Deals, the team's May specialty night schedule has been announced. The special dates open on May 13 with Opening Day on Thursday, May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. The game against the Oakland A's affiliate is sponsored by Nevada Donor Network, and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Then on Sunday the 16th, also against the Aviators, there will be a Mother's Day celebration for the 1:05 p.m. PST first pitch. To end the month, there will be a Memorial Day matinee on Monday, May 31 at 1:05 p.m. PST against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Last week, the Aces were approved for up to 50 percent of the stadium's fire code capacity. State and local guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing will be followed all Reno Aces games to ensure the health and comfort of all fans.

Tickets will be available on RenoAces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

