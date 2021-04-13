Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - at Houston

STARTING PITCHERS:

Rangers: RHP Jason Bahr (0-0, 0.00) | Astros: RHP Tyler Ivey (1-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Jason Bahr, in no particular order, are RHP Blake Bass, RHP Michael Matuella, LHP Joely Rodríguez and RHP Colin Wiles.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Texas Rangers announced the following roster move prior to today's exhibition game against Houston:

DELETE: OF Adolis García (to Texas - AL)

TAXI SQUAD:

In accordance with Major League Baseball roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will carry a five-man Taxi Squad that is permitted to travel with the club for road games. Texas' Taxi Squad for their current road series against Tampa Bay includes RHP Hunter Wood, LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, C Drew Butera, INF Andy Ibáñez and OF Jason Martin.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Wednesday, April 14 | 1:05 p.m. | Texas Rangers ATS at Houston Astros ATS | Whataburger Field | Corpus Christi, TX

