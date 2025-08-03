@MNUnitedFC Fought It out in Penalties
August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota Earns Point In Wild Leagues Cup Match Against Club AmÉrica
- Minnesota United FC at Club América Preview
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz
- Loons Score Four Goals in Resounding Victory over Querétaro FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Querétaro FC Preview