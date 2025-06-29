MLS NEXT PRO: New York Red Bulls II vs FC Cincinnati 2: June 29, 2025
June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York Red Bulls II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the New York Red Bulls II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 29, 2025
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Chicago Fire FC II - Crown Legacy FC
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 - Inter Miami CF II
- RSL Earns Road Point at Kansas City - Real Monarchs
- Player Spotlight: Johnny Russell Scores Opener in Emotional Homecoming at Kansas City - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls II Stories
- New York Red Bulls II Acquire Midfielder Nate Worth on Loan from Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New York Red Bulls II Appoint Former U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Michael Bradley as Head Coach
- New York Red Bulls Announce Promotion of NYRB II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya to Full-Time First Team Assistant Coach
- New York Red Bulls II Travel to Belson Stadium to Face Hudson River Derby Rivals NYCFC II on May 9
- Celebrating 10 Years of Red Bulls II