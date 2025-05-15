MLS NEXT PRO: New York City FC II vs Toronto FC II: May 15, 2025
May 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 15, 2025
- New York City FC II Eases past Toronto FC II, 3-0 - New York City FC II
- New York City FC II Too Much for Toronto FC II Thursday - Toronto FC II
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Inter Miami CF II Visits In-State Rivals Orlando City B on Saturday - Inter Miami CF II
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 5-0 to Whitecaps FC 2 Wednesday Night at Swangard Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
