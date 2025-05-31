MLS NEXT PRO: New York City FC II vs New England Revolution II: May 31, 2025
May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the New York City FC II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 31, 2025
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC II Stories
- New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties
- New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties
- New York City FC II Eases past Toronto FC II, 3-0
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II
- New York City FC II Takes Hudson River Derby Scorefest over Red Bulls II