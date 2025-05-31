Sports stats



MLS NEXT Pro New York City FC II

MLS NEXT PRO: New York City FC II vs New England Revolution II: May 31, 2025

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the New York City FC II Statistics



MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 31, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central