MLS NEXT PRO: FC Cincinnati 2 vs Toronto FC II: June 8, 2025
June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the FC Cincinnati 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Draw with Toronto FC II, Take Extra Point with Third Shootout Win of the Season - FC Cincinnati 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Take Extra Point from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- FC Cincinnati 2 Draw with Toronto FC II, Take Extra Point with Third Shootout Win of the Season
- Preview: Orange and Blue Prepare for Home Meeting against Toronto FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Philadelphia Union II, 4-1
- FC Cincinnati 2 Return Home for Tuesday Night Meeting with Philadelphia Union II
- Amir Daley Called to Antigua and Barbuda National Team for World Cup Qualifiers