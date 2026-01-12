FC Cincinnati 2 Sign FC Cincinnati Academy Midfielder Jack Mize

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Jack Mize to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mize, 17, joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in 2025 following his time in Germany with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Mize spent three years in Dortmund, representing the club at the U15, U16 and U17 levels.

Mize made 12 total appearances for Dortmund in youth match competition where he scored one goal and tallied one assist, including one appearance in the German U17 Championships in 2025. Mize functioned in both midfield and attacking roles throughout his youth career with Dortmund.

Prior to his time with Borussia Dortmund, Mize played in the New York Red Bulls Academy.

On the international stage, Mize has represented the United States at the youth level having earned call-ups to numerous camps while making seven appearances in international friendly competition between the U16 and U17 teams. Mize's debut for the U.S. Youth National Team (U16s) came in May of 2024 where he played 54 minutes against Uruguay's U17s.







