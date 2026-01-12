Chattanooga Football Club Signs Defender Junior Flores

Published on January 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed defender Junior Flores to a two-year contract, pending federation and league approval.

The left-footed defender started in four of his six appearances with Club Atlético Colón II in the 2024-2025 Copa Proyección Clausura season. On the international stage, Flores has three caps with Argentina's U18 national team and started in each appearance.

"This is an exciting acquisition for the club as it is a direct reflection of our ambition and progress," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Junior is a top talent that has a grit and energy to his game that is infectious to those around him. He has started for Argentina at youth national levels, and we expect him to develop and become a high impact athlete over his next few years here in Chattanooga."

"We're really excited to bring Junior in," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's played in some high-level youth international games. He will bring a strong, defensive presence to our team. He loves to put in a tackle or a block in. He takes up good positions and can sense danger well and kill it off."

Flores expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am very exited to join CFC, help the team and learn all about the culture."

The updated 2026 men's roster can be found here.

Name: Junior Flores

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: February 8, 2007

Hometown: Santa Fe, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Previous club: Club Atlético Colón

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs defender Junior Flores to a two-year contract and has acquired 50% of his sell on rights.







