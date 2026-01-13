FC Cincinnati 2 Acquire Forward Deiver Mosquera Via Transfer from Itagüí Leones F.C.

Published on January 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired Colombian forward Deiver (DAY-vur) Mosquera from Itagüí Leones F.C. (Leones) via transfer, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mosquera, 18, arrives in Cincinnati following his time with Leones of the Torneo DIMAYOR, the second division of professional soccer in Colombia. Mosquera spent Torneo DIMAYOR II, the second half tournament of the league's calendar year, with Leones.

The younger brother of former FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera, Deiver appeared in 15 matches for Leones in Torneo DIMAYOR II, scoring the club's opening goal of the campaign against Club Boca Juniors de Cali. Mosquera played in all but one match during the second half of the league year, logging 1,229 minutes and playing a full 90 minutes in eight matches.

Mosquera also made appearances for Leones' U20 side. Prior to his time with Leones, Mosquera played at CD Estudiantil and joins now teammates Dilan Hurtado and Juan Machado to have played with the youth Colombian side.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.