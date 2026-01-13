Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Kenneth Tsokli

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed midfielder Kenneth Tsokli on a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Tsokli is a 2025 graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, which was founded on the belief that every young athlete deserves a chance to chase their dreams and has since produced top global talent on professional and international stages.

"Kenneth is going to be extremely fun to watch," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He is a versatile athlete that can likely play most of the attacking positions effectively. He is spontaneous and finds unique ways to create chances. This type of futbolista adds new dimensions to the team and gives us the ability to play in varied ways."

"Kenneth is very deceptive with his dribbling and will be another attacking threat for us," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's very aggressive around the goal. When he gets around the box he looks to get a shot off and create something. He is also very versatile positionally, which is important for us."

Tsokli expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"Joining a club with such a rich history and passionate fanbase is a huge honor for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited to represent a badge that means so much to so many people. Coming through Right to Dream, I was taught to respect tradition, work hard every day, and give everything on and off the field. I'm motivated to contribute, learn, and help the club continue building on its legacy."

Name: Kenneth Tsokli

Pronunciation: Kenneth CHO-klee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: April 12, 2007

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Citizenship: Ghana

Previous club: Right To Dream

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs Kenneth Tsokli on a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.







