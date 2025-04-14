MLS NEXT GA CUP: U18 GROUP STAGE: DAY 3 - C.F. Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext 14-Apr 10:00 AM Group Stage Toulouse FC vs Minnesota United FC 14-Apr 12:00 PM Group Stage FC Bayern Munich vs St. Louis CITY SC 14-Apr 2:30 PM Group Stage C.F. Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati 14-Apr 4:30 PM Group Stage Palmeiras vs Houston Dynamo FC

