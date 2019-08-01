MLB Network Night August 5

August 1, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The Brooklyn Cyclones are teaming up with the MLB Network for "#SandloToTheShow Night" at MCU Park on Monday, August 5th with special youth events prior to the team's 7:00pm game against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Former Major Leaguers and MLB Network analysts Mark DeRosa and Eric Byrnes will be hosting a "Chalk Talk" with a group of youth baseball and softball players, talking to them about the importance of sportsmanship, hard work and doing your best. Upon conclusion of the talk, a select number of kids will be chosen to participate in on-field #SandlotToTheShow demos both pregame and during the middle of the second and third innings to showcase their swing, throw and other skills where DeRosa and Byrnes will provide feedback and tips on how to improve and adjust.

In addition, the first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a Cyclones Mini Bat courtesy of MLB Network, all Kids 12 & Under can EAT FOR FREE and tickets are only $10 for children who show up in their baseball or softball jerseys. (Must purchase in person at the MCU Park Box Office)

For the 2019 season, MLB Network is giving fans access to its lineup of former Major Leaguers with its social media-generated segment #SandlotToTheShow. Designed to offer constructive and personalized tips and feedback from MLB Network analysts, #SandlotToTheShow invites parents to submit video of their young baseball and softball players hitting, pitching, fielding and running to @MLBNetwork on Twitter and Instagram for analysis across MLB Network's studio shows.

