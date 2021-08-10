MLB Draft League Announces Amended Schedule for Final Week

Statement from MLB Draft League President Kerrick Jackson;

"The MLB Draft League has decided to amend the schedule for the last four games of the season to minimize travel. We believe this change, along with increased testing, will put the league in the best position to control the environment and minimize risk as it pertains to the current state of COVID-19."

MLB Draft League Amended Schedule-

Williamsport will host the Spikes Tuesday & Wednesday (instead of West Virginia)

Williamsport will play in State College as previously scheduled Thursday & Friday

Other scheduled games;

West Virginia @ Mahoning Valley Aug. 10-13

Trenton @ Frederick Aug. 10-13

