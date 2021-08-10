West Virginia Black Bears Finish Season at Mahoning Valley Scrappers

August 10, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears will conclude the 2021 season in a four-game road series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Previously scheduled to play on the road at Williamsport for a two-game series (August 10-11) before finishing the season in Mahoning Valley, West Virginia will now play all four remaining games in Niles, Ohio.

From the office of Kerrick Jackson, MLB Draft League President:

The MLB Draft League has decided to amend the schedule for the last four games of the season to minimize travel, as well as keep the visiting team in the same city for a four-game series. We believe this particular change, along with increased testing, will put the league in the best position to control the environment and minimize risk as it pertains to the current state of COVID-19.

The scheduling change comes after COVID-19 health and safety protocols caused the cancellation of the Black Bears last home series at Monongalia County Ballpark, August 6-8.

Despite the cancellation of the last home series, the Black Bears (30-18-6) remain at the top of the MLB Draft League standings, currently tied with the Trenton Thunder for first-place in the league. The 2021 season concludes August 13.

