Keys Fall to Thunder After 7th Inning Rally, TJ Czyz Strikes out 9 Batters

August 10, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys were defeated by the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday night. The game headed to the 7th inning tied at 1-1 but Trenton was able to scratch across three runs, bringing nine men to the plate. The game began with a 1:18 rain delay, beginning at 8:18 PM.

The Keys opened the scoring in the game, scoring in the 3rd inning. Aaron Straker led the inning off with a single and then stole his second base of the game. Straker's two stolen bases helped tie a season high five swiped bags for the Keys in the game. Straker scored from second base on Kevin Saenz's single to give the Keys a 1-0 lead.

TJ Czyz started the game for the Keys allowing just one run on six hits. He lasted until the 5th inning striking out nine batters in his third start of the year. Jeff Manto hit a lead off double and came around to score in the 4th inning, marking the only run scored on Czyz.

After pitching a 1-2-3 6th inning Keegan Oliver took the mound for the 7th and final inning of the game. Oliver allowed three runs on three singles, while walking three batters. Nine men came to the plate for Trenton to make it a 4-1 game. The Keys went down 1-2-3 in their half of the 7th.

Frederick and Trenton will play three more times, with the Keys finishing the season on Friday night. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.