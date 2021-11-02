MJ Graham Returns to Columbus

Columbus, GA - Following his loan stint with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, MJ Graham has returned to the Columbus River Dragons in time to start the 2021-22 season.

Graham has appeared in 61 games for the River Dragons since the team's founding and has racked up 64 points (26G-38A) and 135 PIMs. He is the current franchise leader in assists, points and penalty minutes and is five games away from passing Chase Fallis for most games played as a River Dragon all-time.

In his Federal League career, Graham has played in 209 games with 244 points (85G-159A) amassed with four other teams prior to Columbus.

While with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Graham skated in four games with the team having a 2-2-0 record with him in the lineup.

MJ Graham joins a good core of players returning from the 2021 Ignite Cup championship team. The regular season gets started up on Friday, November 5th with a two-game set against Port Huron, followed by the home opening weekend against Carolina on November 12th and 13th. Single game tickets go on sale on TicketMaster November 8th at 10:00 A.M.

