Jay Croop Returns from Quad City Loan

November 2, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce that Jay Croop has been recalled from his loan with the Quad City Storm and will be joining the team to start the 2021-22 regular season in Port Huron against the Prowlers.

Croop played in three games with the Storm in the early parts of the SPHL season, registering an assist, six shots and two penalty minutes in games where the Storm went 2-1-0 with him in the lineup.

As a River Dragon, Croop has appeared in 60 games (3rd most in team history) and has totaled 50 points, including 27 goals, one behind franchise leader Ivan Bondarenko. In his pro career, Croop has skated in 206 games between the FPHL and SPHL.

Jay Croop and his linemate MJ Graham have both arrived in Columbus in time to get on the road with the team up to McMorran Arena for the season opener against the Port Huron Prowlers! For all the latest information on the team be sure to follow us on social media @C_RiverDragons on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

