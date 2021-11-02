Hat Tricks Will Host Teacher Appreciation Night on November 20

The Hat Tricks are hosting Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 20th when the Watertown Wolves visit Danbury Arena.

All teachers who pre-register will receive complimentary tickets, a free beverage and a hot dog at that night's game against the Watertown Wolves. Friends and family will also be able to purchase tickets at a discount!

Pre-game festivities begin at 6 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

