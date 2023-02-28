Mitch Mcpherson Suspended Four Games

PEORIA, IL - Peoria's Mitchell McPherson has been suspended four games as a result of his actions in SPHL Game229, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, February 25.

McPherson is suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an interference infraction at 7:05 of the second period. He is suspended for two additional games for being arepeat offender.

McPherson will miss Peoria's games against Evansville (March 4 and 5) and Quad City (March 10 and11).

The Rivermen will be hosting the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois. Face-off for Saturday's game is set for 7:15 pm.

