SPHL Rules on Pending Roanoke Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions for Roanoke resulting from an incident at 16:58 of the second period of Game 227, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, February 24:

Roanoke's Brendan Pepe was suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Pepe sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25, and is eligible to play for the Dawgs this Thursday night at Knoxville.

Roanoke's Dominiks Marcinkevics has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Marcinkevics sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss the next game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

Roanoke's Matt O'Dea has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. O'Dea sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss the next game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this game. Vroman was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 8:06 of the third period. Vroman sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss the next game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

