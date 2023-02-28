SPHL Announces Suspensions from Knoxville-Roanoke Game

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions resulting from an incident at 16:58 of the second period of Game 227, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, February 24:

Knoxville's Rourke Russell

Knoxville's Rourke Russell has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Russell sat out Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday, February 25.

Knoxville's Rasmuz Waxin-Engback

Knoxville's Rasmuz Waxin-Engback has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident.

Waxin-Engback sat out Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday, February 25.

Knoxville's Kyler Matthews

Knoxville's Kyler Matthews has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Matthews sat out Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday, February 25 and will miss their game against Roanoke on Thursday, March 2.

Knoxville's Preston Kugler

Knoxville's Preston Kugler has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Kugler was released prior to Knoxville's game on Saturday, February 25 and will serve his suspension pursuant to SPHL rules.

Knoxville's Rex Moe

Knoxville's Rex Moe has been suspended 10 games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Moe sat out Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday, February 25 and will be eligible to return for their game against Roanoke on Sunday, March 26.

Knoxville Head Coach Brent Clarke

Knoxville Head Coach Brent Clarke has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for this incident. Clarke will be able to return to the bench for Knoxville's game against Pensacola on Saturday, March 11.

In addition, Knoxville Assistant Coach Andrew Harrison has been fined for his actions in this incident.

Roanoke's Brendan Pepe

Roanoke's Brendan Pepe has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. Pepe sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25.

Roanoke's Dominiks Marcinkevics

Roanoke's Dominiks Marcinkevics has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident.

Marcinkevics sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss their game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

Roanoke's Matt O'Dea

Roanoke's Matt O'Dea has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this incident. O'Dea sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss their game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman

Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this game.

Vroman was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 8:06 of the third period.

Vroman sat out Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25 and will miss their game against Knoxville on Thursday, March 2.

